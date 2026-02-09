Home Weather 2/9/26: Clear Skies and 64°F in Williamson County After a High of...

2/9/26: Clear Skies and 64°F in Williamson County After a High of 70°F Today

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 63.9°F. Winds are light at 2.3 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.6°F, and conditions remained clear throughout the day with wind speeds peaking at 6.6 mph. There was no precipitation, reflecting a dry pattern.

For tonight, clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 48°F. Winds will remain mild, potentially reaching up to 6.3 mph. There continues to be zero chance of precipitation during the overnight hours.

Residents can expect another serene night, ideal for evening outdoor activities or keeping windows open to enjoy the cool breeze. Ensure to dress appropriately for the cooler nighttime temperatures.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
35°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
5:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 70°F 35°F Clear sky
Tuesday 72°F 44°F Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours

