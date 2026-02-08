2/8/26: Overcast Day Cools to 49°F, Light Winds Persist

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 49.3°F. Winds are light at 5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the high reached 53.2°F after a low of 25.9°F in the morning. Winds throughout the day peaked at 7 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, and no rainfall was recorded.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with temperatures dropping to an expected low of 40.5°F. Wind speeds will continue at up to 7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain minimal at around 2%.
Today's Details
High
53°F
Low
26°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
5:21pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|53°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|36°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
