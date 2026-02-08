2/8/26: Overcast Day Cools to 49°F, Light Winds Persist

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 49.3°F. Winds are light at 5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 53.2°F after a low of 25.9°F in the morning. Winds throughout the day peaked at 7 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, and no rainfall was recorded.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with temperatures dropping to an expected low of 40.5°F. Wind speeds will continue at up to 7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain minimal at around 2%.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
26°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
5:21pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 53°F 26°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 36°F Clear sky
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here