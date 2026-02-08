2/8/26: Clear and Chilly Early Morning at 28°F, Overcast Day Ahead with High Near 55°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is reported clear with a current temperature of 27.9°F, and a light breeze blowing at 3.7 mph. There is no precipitation observed at this time.

Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 54.9°F, significantly warming from the early morning lows. Winds throughout the day will remain mild, reaching up to 6.8 mph. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, yet there’s only a minimal 2% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, conditions are predicted to remain overcast with temperatures dropping to a low of 39.6°F. Wind speeds will continue at the same pace as during the day, up to 6.8 mph, with the same low chance of rain.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County remains largely stable with no significant disruption expected in the immediate future. Residents and visitors should enjoy a generally clear and calm day ahead, transitioning to a cool, overcast evening.

Today's Details High 55°F Low 26°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 59% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 5:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 55°F 26°F Overcast Monday 65°F 35°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email