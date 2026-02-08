2/8/26: Clear and Chilly Early Morning at 28°F, Overcast Day Ahead with High Near 55°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is reported clear with a current temperature of 27.9°F, and a light breeze blowing at 3.7 mph. There is no precipitation observed at this time.

Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 54.9°F, significantly warming from the early morning lows. Winds throughout the day will remain mild, reaching up to 6.8 mph. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, yet there’s only a minimal 2% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, conditions are predicted to remain overcast with temperatures dropping to a low of 39.6°F. Wind speeds will continue at the same pace as during the day, up to 6.8 mph, with the same low chance of rain.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County remains largely stable with no significant disruption expected in the immediate future. Residents and visitors should enjoy a generally clear and calm day ahead, transitioning to a cool, overcast evening.

Today's Details

High
55°F
Low
26°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
5:21pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 55°F 26°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 35°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

