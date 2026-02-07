2/7/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 41.7°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 41.7°F. Winds are blowing at 11.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 42.8°F, with winds up to 11.1 mph. The sky has remained clear, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%, with no precipitation recorded. As the day progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 29.7°F tonight.

Tonight, the weather is expected to continue clear with lighter winds reaching up to 7.3 mph. The temperatures will remain low, consistent with typical seasonal patterns, and the conditions are forecasted to stay dry with no chance of precipitation.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm weather pattern for the rest of the day and into the night, with no weather alerts currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
43°F
Low
30°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:42am
Sunset
5:20pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 43°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 27°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

