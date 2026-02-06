2/6/26: Clear Evening with Cool Winds at 44°F, Day High Reached 59°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 44.4°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today, the area reached a high of 59°F after a low of 28°F this morning. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds peaking at 16.3 mph. No precipitation occurred, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Tonight, the forecast predicts overcast skies with a low temperature of 36.3°F. Winds are expected to remain strong, gusting up to 15.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be 0%.

Residents should prepare for brisk temperatures this evening and wear appropriate clothing if heading outdoors. Keep in mind that while skies are overcast, no rainfall is expected.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
28°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
5:19pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 59°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 36°F 29°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 26°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 56°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 51°F 38°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

