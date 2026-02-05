2/5/26: Overcast Night, Predicted Low 30.7°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 23.4°F with overcast skies and a wind blowing at 8.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 31.8°F, while the minimum will remain around the early morning’s low of 23.4°F. The sky will stay predominantly overcast throughout the day. Winds could reach up to 9.8 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to slightly warm to a low of 30.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease to around 6.4 mph, maintaining an overcast condition throughout the night with a continuing low chance of precipitation.

Residents of Williamson County should plan for cold temperatures and consistent cloud cover both during the day and into the evening.

Today's Details High 32°F Low 23°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 23°F · feels 15°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 5:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 32°F 23°F Overcast Friday 56°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 37°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 25°F Overcast Monday 61°F 37°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 59°F 46°F Drizzle: light

