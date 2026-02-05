2/5/26: Overcast Night, Predicted Low 30.7°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 23.4°F with overcast skies and a wind blowing at 8.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded overnight.
Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 31.8°F, while the minimum will remain around the early morning’s low of 23.4°F. The sky will stay predominantly overcast throughout the day. Winds could reach up to 9.8 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.
Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to slightly warm to a low of 30.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease to around 6.4 mph, maintaining an overcast condition throughout the night with a continuing low chance of precipitation.
Residents of Williamson County should plan for cold temperatures and consistent cloud cover both during the day and into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|32°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|37°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|51°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|61°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|59°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
