2/5/26: Overcast and Chilly at 29.5°F in Williamson County, Light Winds

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 29.5°F under overcast skies. Winds are light at 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.
Today, the highest temperature reached near 30.9°F with minimal wind gusts peaking at 9.8 mph. Fog was observed earlier, enhancing the chilly feel of the day, but no significant precipitation occurred, holding steady at a chance level of 1%.
Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with temperatures hovering around 29.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 4.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will continue to be negligible at 1%.
Residents can expect a continuation of the current cold and mainly dry conditions as the day progresses into the night, with minimal change in wind speed and no significant weather disturbances forecasted for the immediate future.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|31°F
|22°F
|Fog
|Friday
|55°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|37°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|51°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|57°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
