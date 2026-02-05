2/5/26: Overcast and Chilly at 29.5°F in Williamson County, Light Winds

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 29.5°F under overcast skies. Winds are light at 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, the highest temperature reached near 30.9°F with minimal wind gusts peaking at 9.8 mph. Fog was observed earlier, enhancing the chilly feel of the day, but no significant precipitation occurred, holding steady at a chance level of 1%.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with temperatures hovering around 29.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 4.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will continue to be negligible at 1%.

Residents can expect a continuation of the current cold and mainly dry conditions as the day progresses into the night, with minimal change in wind speed and no significant weather disturbances forecasted for the immediate future.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
22°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
5:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 31°F 22°F Fog
Friday 55°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 37°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 26°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 57°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

