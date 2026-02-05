2/5/26: Overcast and Chilly at 29.5°F in Williamson County, Light Winds

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 29.5°F under overcast skies. Winds are light at 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, the highest temperature reached near 30.9°F with minimal wind gusts peaking at 9.8 mph. Fog was observed earlier, enhancing the chilly feel of the day, but no significant precipitation occurred, holding steady at a chance level of 1%.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with temperatures hovering around 29.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 4.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will continue to be negligible at 1%.

Residents can expect a continuation of the current cold and mainly dry conditions as the day progresses into the night, with minimal change in wind speed and no significant weather disturbances forecasted for the immediate future.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 22°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 5:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 31°F 22°F Fog Friday 55°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 37°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 26°F Overcast Monday 65°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 57°F 43°F Drizzle: light

