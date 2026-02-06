2/5/26: Mainly Clear with Chilly Evening Temp of 31°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 31.3°F. The wind is light, blowing at 2.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 33.1°F with lower temperatures nearing 21.7°F in the morning. The wind peaked at 9.8 mph and there was no precipitation throughout the day, although conditions included some fog. Currently, the sky remains clear as the temperature hovers close to the expected nighttime low of 31.1°F with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 5.2 mph.

Looking ahead into early tomorrow, clear skies will continue, maintaining low temperatures with minimal wind activity. No significant change in weather conditions is expected as we move into the morning hours.

Today's Details High 33°F Low 22°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 25°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 5:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 33°F 22°F Fog Friday 55°F 29°F Overcast Saturday 34°F 25°F Overcast Sunday 52°F 26°F Overcast Monday 65°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 55°F 38°F Drizzle: light

