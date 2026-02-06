2/5/26: Mainly Clear with Chilly Evening Temp of 31°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 31.3°F. The wind is light, blowing at 2.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 33.1°F with lower temperatures nearing 21.7°F in the morning. The wind peaked at 9.8 mph and there was no precipitation throughout the day, although conditions included some fog. Currently, the sky remains clear as the temperature hovers close to the expected nighttime low of 31.1°F with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 5.2 mph.

Looking ahead into early tomorrow, clear skies will continue, maintaining low temperatures with minimal wind activity. No significant change in weather conditions is expected as we move into the morning hours.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
22°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 25°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
5:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 33°F 22°F Fog
Friday 55°F 29°F Overcast
Saturday 34°F 25°F Overcast
Sunday 52°F 26°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 55°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

