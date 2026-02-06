2/5/26: Mainly Clear with Chilly Evening Temp of 31°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 31.3°F. The wind is light, blowing at 2.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 33.1°F with lower temperatures nearing 21.7°F in the morning. The wind peaked at 9.8 mph and there was no precipitation throughout the day, although conditions included some fog. Currently, the sky remains clear as the temperature hovers close to the expected nighttime low of 31.1°F with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 5.2 mph.
Looking ahead into early tomorrow, clear skies will continue, maintaining low temperatures with minimal wind activity. No significant change in weather conditions is expected as we move into the morning hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|33°F
|22°F
|Fog
|Friday
|55°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|34°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|52°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|55°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter