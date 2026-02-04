2/4/26: Overcast and Chilly Evening at 32°F; Day Saw Highs of 39°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 31.6°F. Winds are blowing at 10 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 38.8°F and dropped to a low of 27.9°F. Wind speeds varied slightly, reaching up to 11.4 mph. Despite overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remained low at just 3%, and indeed, no rainfall was recorded.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and temperatures are expected to remain low, matching the day’s minimum at 27.9°F. Wind speeds will persist up to 11.4 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the rest of the evening.

Residents can expect the cloudy weather to persist into the early hours, maintaining steady, chilly temperatures. Early forecasts for the following days suggest similar weather conditions, so it’s advisable for everyone to continue monitoring current forecasts and plan accordingly.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 28°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 5:17pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 39°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 31°F 27°F Overcast Friday 53°F 30°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 27°F Overcast Sunday 54°F 27°F Overcast Monday 63°F 42°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email