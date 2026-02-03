2/3/26: Overcast and Chilly at 32°F, High of 53°F Expected with Moderate Rain Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 31.6°F with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 5.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a moderate rise in temperature with a high of 52.9°F and a low of 31.1°F. Winds are expected to reach up to 11.7 mph. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 81%, with an anticipated total rainfall of 0.43 inches, including moderate rain throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 36.5°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 58%, with slight rain expected.

Residents and visitors should prepare for potentially wet conditions and carry appropriate rain gear while traveling or planning outdoor activities.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 31°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 1.9 (Low) Precip 81% chance · 0.43 in Now 32°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 5:16pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 53°F 31°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 36°F 26°F Fog Thursday 37°F 23°F Overcast Friday 54°F 29°F Clear sky Saturday 44°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 26°F Freezing drizzle: dense Monday 36°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email