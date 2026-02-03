2/3/26: Overcast and Chilly at 32°F, High of 53°F Expected with Moderate Rain Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 31.6°F with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 5.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a moderate rise in temperature with a high of 52.9°F and a low of 31.1°F. Winds are expected to reach up to 11.7 mph. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 81%, with an anticipated total rainfall of 0.43 inches, including moderate rain throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 36.5°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 58%, with slight rain expected.

Residents and visitors should prepare for potentially wet conditions and carry appropriate rain gear while traveling or planning outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
31°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
1.9 (Low)
Precip
81% chance · 0.43 in
Now
32°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
5:16pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 53°F 31°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 36°F 26°F Fog
Thursday 37°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 54°F 29°F Clear sky
Saturday 44°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 26°F Freezing drizzle: dense
Monday 36°F 22°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

