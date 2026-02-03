2/3/26: Overcast and Chilly at 32°F, High of 53°F Expected with Moderate Rain Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 31.6°F with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 5.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Today’s weather forecast predicts a moderate rise in temperature with a high of 52.9°F and a low of 31.1°F. Winds are expected to reach up to 11.7 mph. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 81%, with an anticipated total rainfall of 0.43 inches, including moderate rain throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 36.5°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 58%, with slight rain expected.
Residents and visitors should prepare for potentially wet conditions and carry appropriate rain gear while traveling or planning outdoor activities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|53°F
|31°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|36°F
|26°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|54°F
|29°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|44°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|26°F
|Freezing drizzle: dense
|Monday
|36°F
|22°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
