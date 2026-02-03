2/3/26: Moderate Rain Continues, Temp Peaking at 50.9, Winds to 11.1 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features moderate rain with a temperature of 50.7°F, and winds blowing at 10.8 mph. Precipitation recorded so far is 0.03 inches.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher at 50.9°F, with a morning low of 31.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation was high, at 94%, and the total expected rainfall is around 0.45 inches. The weather throughout the day has predominantly involved moderate rain.

As we move into tonight, the forecast shows an overcast sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 39.9°F and winds slowing to 9.3 mph. The likelihood of precipitation decreases significantly to 34%.

Residents should carry waterproof gear and drive cautiously as roads may continue to be slippery from the day’s rains. Although conditions are easing into the night, it’s advisable to stay informed about the latest weather updates.

Today's Details High 51°F Low 31°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 94% chance · 0.45 in Now 51°F · feels 46°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 5:16pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 51°F 31°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 37°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 38°F 23°F Overcast Friday 54°F 29°F Mainly clear Saturday 40°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 56°F 28°F Overcast Monday 48°F 34°F Overcast

