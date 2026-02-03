2/3/26: Light Drizzle and 48°F, Wind 6.7 mph, Brief Moderate Rain Earlier

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 48°F with a light drizzle and wind speeds reaching 6.7 mph. No precipitation has accumulated so far despite the damp conditions.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 50.4°F, following an overnight low of 31.1°F. Winds were brisk, gusting up to 13.6 mph, and moderate rain contributed to a total rainfall of 0.35 inches. High precipitation probability of 93% was observed, thoroughly aligning with the wet weather experienced.

For tonight, conditions are expected to be slightly milder with a low of 40.3°F. Winds will decrease, reaching speeds up to 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 44%, but light drizzles may continue throughout the evening.

There are no official weather warnings in effect currently, ensuring a regular cautious approach for residents venturing outdoors or planning activities.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
31°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
2.7 (Low)
Precip
93% chance · 0.35 in
Now
48°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
5:16pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 50°F 31°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 38°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 38°F 21°F Overcast
Friday 54°F 29°F Mainly clear
Saturday 40°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 56°F 28°F Overcast
Monday 48°F 34°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

