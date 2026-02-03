2/3/26: Light Drizzle and 48°F, Wind 6.7 mph, Brief Moderate Rain Earlier

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 48°F with a light drizzle and wind speeds reaching 6.7 mph. No precipitation has accumulated so far despite the damp conditions.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 50.4°F, following an overnight low of 31.1°F. Winds were brisk, gusting up to 13.6 mph, and moderate rain contributed to a total rainfall of 0.35 inches. High precipitation probability of 93% was observed, thoroughly aligning with the wet weather experienced.

For tonight, conditions are expected to be slightly milder with a low of 40.3°F. Winds will decrease, reaching speeds up to 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 44%, but light drizzles may continue throughout the evening.

There are no official weather warnings in effect currently, ensuring a regular cautious approach for residents venturing outdoors or planning activities.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 31°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 93% chance · 0.35 in Now 48°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 5:16pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 50°F 31°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 38°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 38°F 21°F Overcast Friday 54°F 29°F Mainly clear Saturday 40°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 56°F 28°F Overcast Monday 48°F 34°F Overcast

