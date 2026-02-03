2/3/26: Light Drizzle and 48°F, Wind 6.7 mph, Brief Moderate Rain Earlier

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 48°F with a light drizzle and wind speeds reaching 6.7 mph. No precipitation has accumulated so far despite the damp conditions.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 50.4°F, following an overnight low of 31.1°F. Winds were brisk, gusting up to 13.6 mph, and moderate rain contributed to a total rainfall of 0.35 inches. High precipitation probability of 93% was observed, thoroughly aligning with the wet weather experienced.
For tonight, conditions are expected to be slightly milder with a low of 40.3°F. Winds will decrease, reaching speeds up to 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 44%, but light drizzles may continue throughout the evening.
There are no official weather warnings in effect currently, ensuring a regular cautious approach for residents venturing outdoors or planning activities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|50°F
|31°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|38°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|38°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|54°F
|29°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|40°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|56°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|48°F
|34°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
