2/28/26: Mainly Clear Night in Williamson County with a Low of 53.8

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features mainly clear skies with a temperature of 55.4°F. Wind speeds are light at 2.1 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Today, Williamson County experienced a high of 74.7°F and a low of 38.1°F, with the winds reaching up to 7.8 mph. Despite the overcast conditions earlier, the rainfall has been non-existent with the precipitation chances standing at a mere 1%.

Moving into the night, the skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of approximately 53.8°F. Winds will continue to be mild, topping out around 4.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will persist at 1%, indicating another dry night ahead.

Overall, residents of Williamson County can anticipate calm and clear weather conditions continuing through the night with minimal changes expected.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 38°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 5.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 55°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 6:18am Sunset 5:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 75°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 66°F 48°F Overcast Monday 67°F 43°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 70°F 52°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 72°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 61°F Rain showers: slight Friday 77°F 60°F Overcast

