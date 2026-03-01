Home Weather 2/28/26: Mainly Clear Night in Williamson County with a Low of 53.8

2/28/26: Mainly Clear Night in Williamson County with a Low of 53.8

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features mainly clear skies with a temperature of 55.4°F. Wind speeds are light at 2.1 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Today, Williamson County experienced a high of 74.7°F and a low of 38.1°F, with the winds reaching up to 7.8 mph. Despite the overcast conditions earlier, the rainfall has been non-existent with the precipitation chances standing at a mere 1%.

Moving into the night, the skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of approximately 53.8°F. Winds will continue to be mild, topping out around 4.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will persist at 1%, indicating another dry night ahead.

Overall, residents of Williamson County can anticipate calm and clear weather conditions continuing through the night with minimal changes expected.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
38°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:18am
Sunset
5:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 75°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 66°F 48°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 70°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 72°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 61°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 77°F 60°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

