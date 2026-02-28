Home Weather 2/28/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 73°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 73°F. Winds are relatively calm at 5.4 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s temperatures reached a high near 73.6°F after starting at a low of 38.1°F this morning. Winds throughout the day remained gentle, peaking at just over 6 mph. The chance of precipitation has stayed consistently low at 3%, with no rainfall reported.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures cooling down to a low of approximately 52°F. Winds will continue to be mild, topping out around 5.5 mph, and the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 3%.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County is experiencing a tranquil and dry pattern, absent of any significant changes or weather alerts. Residents should enjoy a pleasant evening under clear skies.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
38°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:18am
Sunset
5:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 74°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 61°F 43°F Overcast
Monday 54°F 41°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 69°F 51°F Overcast
Wednesday 71°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 61°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 76°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

