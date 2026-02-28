2/28/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 73°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 73°F. Winds are relatively calm at 5.4 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.
Today’s temperatures reached a high near 73.6°F after starting at a low of 38.1°F this morning. Winds throughout the day remained gentle, peaking at just over 6 mph. The chance of precipitation has stayed consistently low at 3%, with no rainfall reported.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures cooling down to a low of approximately 52°F. Winds will continue to be mild, topping out around 5.5 mph, and the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 3%.
Overall, the weather in Williamson County is experiencing a tranquil and dry pattern, absent of any significant changes or weather alerts. Residents should enjoy a pleasant evening under clear skies.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|74°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|61°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|54°F
|41°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|69°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|71°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|76°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
