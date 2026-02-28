2/28/26: Clear Sky and Pleasant Evening at 70.7 After High of 74.7

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 70.7°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 3.1 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 74.7°F with winds reaching up to 7.8 mph under overcast conditions. The lowest temperature was a chilly 38.1°F. Despite the overcast skies, the rain chance remained low at 2% with no actual precipitation recorded.
Moving into tonight, the skies will clear with an expected low of 53.6°F. Winds will be lighter, topping out at around 5.2 mph. Similar to today, there is a minimal chance of precipitation at 2%.
Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions continuing into the night.
Today's Details
High
75°F
Low
38°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:18am
Sunset
5:41pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|75°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|69°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|71°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|76°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter