2/28/26: Clear Sky and Pleasant Evening at 70.7 After High of 74.7

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 70.7°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 3.1 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 74.7°F with winds reaching up to 7.8 mph under overcast conditions. The lowest temperature was a chilly 38.1°F. Despite the overcast skies, the rain chance remained low at 2% with no actual precipitation recorded.

Moving into tonight, the skies will clear with an expected low of 53.6°F. Winds will be lighter, topping out at around 5.2 mph. Similar to today, there is a minimal chance of precipitation at 2%.

Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions continuing into the night.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 38°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 28% UV Index 5.3 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:18am Sunset 5:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 75°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 47°F Overcast Monday 56°F 43°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 69°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 71°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 61°F Rain showers: slight Friday 76°F 60°F Drizzle: light

