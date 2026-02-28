Home Weather 2/28/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 39°F, Highs up to 69°F Later...

2/28/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 39°F, Highs up to 69°F Later Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39.2°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 69.4°F with similar wind conditions up to 6.3 mph. The sky will transition to overcast as the day progresses, but the chance of precipitation remains low at 4%. No rain accumulation is anticipated throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear skies continue as temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 51.6°F. Winds will maintain a gentle pace, also up to 6.3 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 4%.

This day ahead promises mild weather with very little change into the nighttime, maintaining clear skies and low wind activity. Residents can expect a generally calm weather pattern with no significant fluctuations or weather warnings issued.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
39°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
39°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:18am
Sunset
5:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 69°F 39°F Overcast
Sunday 59°F 43°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 63°F 51°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 54°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Friday 71°F 60°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

