2/28/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 39°F, Highs up to 69°F Later Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39.2°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 69.4°F with similar wind conditions up to 6.3 mph. The sky will transition to overcast as the day progresses, but the chance of precipitation remains low at 4%. No rain accumulation is anticipated throughout the day.
Tonight, the clear skies continue as temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 51.6°F. Winds will maintain a gentle pace, also up to 6.3 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 4%.
This day ahead promises mild weather with very little change into the nighttime, maintaining clear skies and low wind activity. Residents can expect a generally calm weather pattern with no significant fluctuations or weather warnings issued.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|69°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|59°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|46°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|63°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|71°F
|60°F
|Overcast
