2/28/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 39°F, Highs up to 69°F Later Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39.2°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 69.4°F with similar wind conditions up to 6.3 mph. The sky will transition to overcast as the day progresses, but the chance of precipitation remains low at 4%. No rain accumulation is anticipated throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear skies continue as temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 51.6°F. Winds will maintain a gentle pace, also up to 6.3 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 4%.

This day ahead promises mild weather with very little change into the nighttime, maintaining clear skies and low wind activity. Residents can expect a generally calm weather pattern with no significant fluctuations or weather warnings issued.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 39°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 5.3 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 39°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:18am Sunset 5:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 69°F 39°F Overcast Sunday 59°F 43°F Overcast Monday 56°F 46°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 63°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 54°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light Friday 71°F 60°F Overcast

