2-27-28-2024 WEATHER ALERT – Wind Advisory

Wednesday night will see the last forecasted chance of a light freeze for the foreseeable future. Wind Advisory kicks in at noon today. May see some strong storms towards early morning Wednesday, but, nothing severe unless it is straight-line winds and possibly small hail.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 76. South southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.