2/27/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Dips to 47.5 After Day’s High of 64.4

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 47.5°F. Wind speeds are mild at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today, the county saw a high temperature of 64.4°F and a low of 35.6°F. Conditions remained overcast through the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 6.5 mph. There was no precipitation, aligning with the forecasted zero percent chance.

Tonight, the skies will stay clear as the temperature is expected to dip to around 46°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace of up to 6.5 mph. Like earlier today, there is no precipitation anticipated.

Residents can expect the clear skies to continue into the early morning, providing a calm weather scenario ideal for nighttime activities.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 36°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:19am Sunset 5:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 64°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 58°F 49°F Overcast Monday 54°F 43°F Rain: slight Tuesday 62°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 72°F 54°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 61°F Drizzle: light

