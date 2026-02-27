Home Weather 2/27/26: Clear Day Peaked at 64°F in Williamson County, Evening Still Clear...

2/27/26: Clear Day Peaked at 64°F in Williamson County, Evening Still Clear and Cool at 61°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 61.5°F. The wind is nearly stagnant at 0.2 mph and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 64.4°F and dropped to a low of 35.6°F in the morning. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with winds reaching up to 5.4 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation stayed at 0%, with no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature of around 46°F. The wind will persist up to 5.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the day into the night.

These conditions are ideal for evening outdoor activities, with temperatures staying relatively mild and calm winds.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
36°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:19am
Sunset
5:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 64°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 71°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 60°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 51°F 40°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 72°F 55°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

