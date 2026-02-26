2/26/26: Partly Cloudy and 55, Moderate Drizzle Expected Today

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 54.7°F under partly cloudy skies, with a light breeze blowing at 3.2 mph and no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high is expected to barely exceed the current temperature, reaching 55°F while the low will drop to 45.3°F tonight. Additionally, wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 8.8 mph. Despite minimal precipitation at this moment, there’s a significant chance of rain today at 89%, with a forecast total of 0.15 inches potentially manifesting as moderate drizzle later.

Tonight, conditions are expected to change as the skies become overcast with the temperature maintaining the day’s low of 45.3°F. Lighter winds are anticipated, peaking at around 5.7 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop remarkably to 0% during the overnight hours.

Residents should prepare for a cooler evening and carry umbrellas if heading out later today due to the high chance of drizzle. The clear shift to drier conditions overnight should ease any concerns about ongoing precipitation.

Today's Details High 55°F Low 45°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 89% chance · 0.15 in Now 55°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 5:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 55°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 58°F 39°F Fog Saturday 67°F 40°F Overcast Sunday 58°F 47°F Overcast Monday 47°F 39°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 51°F 41°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 47°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email