Home Weather 2/26/26: Partly Cloudy and 55, Moderate Drizzle Expected Today

2/26/26: Partly Cloudy and 55, Moderate Drizzle Expected Today

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 54.7°F under partly cloudy skies, with a light breeze blowing at 3.2 mph and no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high is expected to barely exceed the current temperature, reaching 55°F while the low will drop to 45.3°F tonight. Additionally, wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 8.8 mph. Despite minimal precipitation at this moment, there’s a significant chance of rain today at 89%, with a forecast total of 0.15 inches potentially manifesting as moderate drizzle later.

Tonight, conditions are expected to change as the skies become overcast with the temperature maintaining the day’s low of 45.3°F. Lighter winds are anticipated, peaking at around 5.7 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop remarkably to 0% during the overnight hours.

Residents should prepare for a cooler evening and carry umbrellas if heading out later today due to the high chance of drizzle. The clear shift to drier conditions overnight should ease any concerns about ongoing precipitation.

Today's Details

High
55°F
Low
45°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
89% chance · 0.15 in
Now
55°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
5:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 55°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 58°F 39°F Fog
Saturday 67°F 40°F Overcast
Sunday 58°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 47°F 39°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 51°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 47°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×