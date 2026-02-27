2/26/26: Overcast Evening at 46°F, Day’s High Reached 56°F with Moderate Drizzle

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature registers at a cool 45.7°F with minimal wind movement at just 1.2 mph and no precipitation. Current conditions are marked by an overcast sky.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 56.1°F and dipped to a low of 44.8°F. Wind speeds reached up to 8.8 mph. Despite an 89% chance of precipitation, the area experienced moderate drizzle totaling about 0.15 inches.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear substantially as temperatures remain steady with a forecasted low of 44.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease, not exceeding 4.3 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents can look forward to clearer skies as the night progresses without any active weather warnings affecting the forecast. This setting makes for a quiet night ahead in Williamson County.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 45°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 89% chance · 0.15 in Now 46°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 5:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 56°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 60°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 40°F Overcast Sunday 62°F 47°F Drizzle: light Monday 48°F 41°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 57°F 46°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 66°F 53°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

