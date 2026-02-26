2/26/26: Overcast Day with Moderate Drizzle, Evening Clears Up, 54°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 54°F under overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, conditions remained mainly overcast with a high of 56.1°F and a low of 43.2°F. Winds reached up to 8.8 mph, and despite an 89% chance of precipitation, only moderate drizzle amounted to a total of 0.15 inches.
Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear, leaving mainly clear conditions as the temperature drops to a low of 43.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease, reaching up to 4.1 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.
Residents should enjoy the clear and calm night ahead, as the weather takes a turn from today’s drizzly conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|56°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|60°F
|38°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|67°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|58°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|47°F
|39°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|51°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|65°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
