2/25/26: Overcast with Moderate Rain Later, 46°F and Brisk Winds

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 45.9°F. Winds are blowing at 12 mph with no precipitation reported at this time.

Today’s forecast predicts a high temperature of 66°F and a low of 43.2°F. Winds could reach up to 15.7 mph. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 82%, with an expected total of 0.25 inches. Moderate rain is anticipated throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 55.6°F with lighter winds up to 4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 82%, with light drizzle predicted for the overnight hours.

Residents should prepare for the likelihood of rain and ensure any necessary precautions are taken to deal with wet conditions throughout the day and into the night.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 43°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 82% chance · 0.25 in Now 46°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 5:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 66°F 43°F Rain: moderate Thursday 61°F 50°F Rain: heavy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email