2/25/26: Overcast Evening at 56°F, Moderate Rain Earlier, Tonight Low Near 52°F

2/25/26: Overcast Evening at 56°F, Moderate Rain Earlier, Tonight Low Near 52°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are blowing at 7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far this afternoon.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 59.4°F with moderate rain, although the total precipitation remained low at 0.32 inches. Winds peaked at 13.2 mph, and there was a high chance of precipitation at 92%.

Tonight, the forecast remains overcast with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 51.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease, averaging around 5.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to be high at 92%.

Residents should prepare for continued overcast skies and potential rain events into the night, keeping umbrellas and rain gear handy.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
43°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
92% chance · 0.32 in
Now
56°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
5:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 59°F 43°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 53°F 43°F Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours

