2/25/26: Overcast Evening at 56°F, Moderate Rain Earlier, Tonight Low Near 52°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are blowing at 7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far this afternoon.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 59.4°F with moderate rain, although the total precipitation remained low at 0.32 inches. Winds peaked at 13.2 mph, and there was a high chance of precipitation at 92%.

Tonight, the forecast remains overcast with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 51.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease, averaging around 5.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to be high at 92%.

Residents should prepare for continued overcast skies and potential rain events into the night, keeping umbrellas and rain gear handy.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 43°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 92% chance · 0.32 in Now 56°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 5:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 59°F 43°F Rain: moderate Thursday 53°F 43°F Rain: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

