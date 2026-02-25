2/25/26: Overcast Evening at 56°F, Moderate Rain Earlier, Tonight Low Near 52°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are blowing at 7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far this afternoon.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 59.4°F with moderate rain, although the total precipitation remained low at 0.32 inches. Winds peaked at 13.2 mph, and there was a high chance of precipitation at 92%.
Tonight, the forecast remains overcast with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 51.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease, averaging around 5.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to be high at 92%.
Residents should prepare for continued overcast skies and potential rain events into the night, keeping umbrellas and rain gear handy.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|59°F
|43°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|53°F
|43°F
|Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours
