2/25/26: Overcast Evening at 52°F, Light Winds, Slight Rain Earlier Today

photo by Donna Vissman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current conditions feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 51.6°F. Winds are gentle at 3.5 mph, and there is no precipitation occurring at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 59.4°F with winds accelerating up to 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation was significant at 76%, but only a slight rain amounting to 0.1 inches materialized. Tonight, we expect similar conditions with an overcast sky and temperatures maintaining at a low of approximately 51.3°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to slightly decrease, peaking around 4.4 mph, while the chance of precipitation remains steady at 76%.

Residents should remain prepared for continued overcast conditions and occasional light rain as the night progresses.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
43°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
76% chance · 0.1 in
Now
52°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
5:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 59°F 43°F Rain: slight
Thursday 59°F 42°F Rain: slight
Friday 59°F 36°F Fog
Saturday 67°F 43°F Clear sky
Sunday 58°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Monday 57°F 37°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 46°F 36°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

