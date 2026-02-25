Home Weather 2/25/26: Overcast and 60°F in Williamson County, Moderate Rain Expected

At 1:46 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 60.3°F. Winds are blowing at 10.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today’s high slightly surpassed forecasts, reaching 59.9°F, while tonight the low is expected to drop to 52.9°F. Even though the skies remain overcast, the wind speeds will decrease to up to 7.3 mph. There is a 76% chance of precipitation tonight, continuing the trend of moderate rainfall expected throughout the day, with a total anticipated accumulation near 0.34 in.

Residents should prepare for continued overcast conditions and moderate rain, which may affect outdoor activities and transportation. Be sure to stay updated on local weather reports for any updates or changes.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
43°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
76% chance · 0.34 in
Now
60°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
5:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 60°F 43°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 56°F 44°F Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours

