2/25/26: Overcast and 60°F in Williamson County, Moderate Rain Expected

At 1:46 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 60.3°F. Winds are blowing at 10.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today’s high slightly surpassed forecasts, reaching 59.9°F, while tonight the low is expected to drop to 52.9°F. Even though the skies remain overcast, the wind speeds will decrease to up to 7.3 mph. There is a 76% chance of precipitation tonight, continuing the trend of moderate rainfall expected throughout the day, with a total anticipated accumulation near 0.34 in.

Residents should prepare for continued overcast conditions and moderate rain, which may affect outdoor activities and transportation. Be sure to stay updated on local weather reports for any updates or changes.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 43°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 76% chance · 0.34 in Now 60°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 5:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 60°F 43°F Rain: moderate Thursday 56°F 44°F Rain: moderate

