2/24/26: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Cooling to 39°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently marked by overcast skies with a temperature of 39.6°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 9.4 mph, and there is no precipitation reported at the moment.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 46.9°F, with a low of 16.7°F. Winds topped out around 11 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, resulting in no recorded precipitation throughout the day.

For tonight, temperatures are expected to maintain near the current 39.4°F. Conditions are anticipated to clear up, becoming mainly clear as the night progresses. Wind speeds are set to continue at speeds up to 11 mph.

Residents should expect quiet weather conditions to persist, with no active weather alerts or warnings impacting the area tonight or early tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
47°F
Low
17°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:23am
Sunset
5:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 47°F 17°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 39°F Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours

