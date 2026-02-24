2/24/26: Overcast Day with Evening Temp at 43.5, Wind 10.8 mph

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 43.5°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 10.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Throughout the day, temperatures reached a high of 46.9°F and dipped to a low of 16.7°F in the early hours. Conditions remained overcast and the maximum wind recorded was 11.9 mph. The chance of precipitation has been minimal at only 1%.

For tonight, the forecast continues to show overcast skies with a slight decrease in temperature, expecting a low of 38.3°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to be similar to today, nearing 10.9 mph, and the probability of rain remains extremely low at 1%.

Today's Details High 47°F Low 17°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 4.7 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 5:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 47°F 17°F Overcast Wednesday 58°F 37°F Rain: heavy

