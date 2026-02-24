2/24/26: Overcast and Chilly, High 48, Wind up to 15 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 46.2°F. Winds are blowing at a brisk 13.7 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Throughout today, the temperature reached a high of 48.4°F and is forecasted to fall to a low of 39.9°F tonight. Winds are expected to slightly decrease, ranging up to 11.7 mph. The sky will remain predominantly overcast, with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%.

There are no weather advisories currently in effect for Williamson County. Residents should expect consistently cloudy skies and mild winds to continue into the evening without significant weather disruptions.

Today's Details High 48°F Low 17°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 4.7 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 5:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 48°F 17°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 39°F Rain: heavy

