2/24/26: Overcast and Chilly, High 48, Wind up to 15 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 46.2°F. Winds are blowing at a brisk 13.7 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.
Throughout today, the temperature reached a high of 48.4°F and is forecasted to fall to a low of 39.9°F tonight. Winds are expected to slightly decrease, ranging up to 11.7 mph. The sky will remain predominantly overcast, with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%.
There are no weather advisories currently in effect for Williamson County. Residents should expect consistently cloudy skies and mild winds to continue into the evening without significant weather disruptions.
Today's Details
High
48°F
Low
17°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:23am
Sunset
5:37pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|48°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|39°F
|Rain: heavy
Next 24 Hours
