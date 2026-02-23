2/23/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Temp Nearing 30, Slight Snow Earlier Today

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions exhibit a temperature of 29.5°F, with winds blowing at 8.8 mph and no precipitation. The sky is partly cloudy.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 30.6°F and dropped to a low of 21.2°F. Winds reached as high as 14.6 mph. Precipitation chances were minimal at 3%, and there was a slight snowfall, though the total precipitation remained at 0 inches.
Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low around 24.6°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, topping out at 8.6 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.
Please stay tuned to your local weather updates for any sudden changes in conditions.
Today's Details
High
31°F
Low
21°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
5:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|31°F
|21°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|49°F
|23°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter