2/23/26: Overcast and Chilly at 28°F, Wind 10.7 mph, Slight Snow Earlier

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a chilly temperature of 28.4°F. Winds are blowing at a brisk pace of 10.7 mph and no precipitation is recorded at this time.

Today, temperatures have reached a high near 30.6°F and dropped to a low of 21.2°F early in the day. The winds have been as strong as 14.6 mph, with minimal chances of precipitation at only 3%. There has been a slight snowfall, although no significant accumulation is reported.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 25.3°F. Winds will decrease slightly to 7.6 mph. There is no precipitation expected as the area transitions to clearer conditions.

Residents can expect colder temperatures to persist, but with calmer winds and clear skies tonight, it should feel slightly less chilly compared to daytime conditions.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
21°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 18°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
5:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 31°F 21°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 49°F 23°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

