2/23/26: Overcast and Chilly at 28°F, Wind 10.7 mph, Slight Snow Earlier

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a chilly temperature of 28.4°F. Winds are blowing at a brisk pace of 10.7 mph and no precipitation is recorded at this time.

Today, temperatures have reached a high near 30.6°F and dropped to a low of 21.2°F early in the day. The winds have been as strong as 14.6 mph, with minimal chances of precipitation at only 3%. There has been a slight snowfall, although no significant accumulation is reported.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 25.3°F. Winds will decrease slightly to 7.6 mph. There is no precipitation expected as the area transitions to clearer conditions.

Residents can expect colder temperatures to persist, but with calmer winds and clear skies tonight, it should feel slightly less chilly compared to daytime conditions.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 21°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 18°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 5:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 31°F 21°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 49°F 23°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email