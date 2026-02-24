Home Weather 2/23/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Currently 24.4 After Day’s High of...

2/23/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Currently 24.4 After Day’s High of 30.7

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 24.4°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 4.2 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 30.7°F and a low of 21.2°F. Winds reached up to 14.6 mph, but precipitation was minimal with only a slight snowfall reported and a total of 0 inches for the day. The chance of precipitation was low at 3%.

For tonight, the forecast remains mostly clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 23.7°F. Winds will continue at a reduced rate of up to 6.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, indicating a dry night ahead.

Residents can anticipate a calm and cold night, ideal for staying indoors. Ensure proper heating measures are in place to maintain comfort during the chilly temperatures.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
21°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
24°F · feels 17°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
5:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 31°F 21°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 50°F 22°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

