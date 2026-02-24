2/23/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Currently 24.4 After Day’s High of 30.7

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 24.4°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 4.2 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 30.7°F and a low of 21.2°F. Winds reached up to 14.6 mph, but precipitation was minimal with only a slight snowfall reported and a total of 0 inches for the day. The chance of precipitation was low at 3%.
For tonight, the forecast remains mostly clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 23.7°F. Winds will continue at a reduced rate of up to 6.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, indicating a dry night ahead.
Residents can anticipate a calm and cold night, ideal for staying indoors. Ensure proper heating measures are in place to maintain comfort during the chilly temperatures.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|31°F
|21°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|50°F
|22°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
