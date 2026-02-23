2/23/26: Clear and Chilly Overnight, 23.9, Warming to 34.5 Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 23.9°F with a clear sky and winds blowing at 13.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 34.5°F with overcast conditions and winds continuing up to a maximum speed of 14.6 mph. The low temperature earlier was recorded at 21.4°F. No precipitation is expected throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 27.3°F. The sky will clear progressively, and winds will decrease to around 5.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents are advised to prepare for a chilly day ahead and dress appropriately for cold and windy conditions.

Today's Details High 35°F Low 21°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 59% UV Index 4.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 24°F · feels 12°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 5:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 35°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 50°F 23°F Overcast

