2/23/26: Clear and Chilly Overnight, 23.9, Warming to 34.5 Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 23.9°F with a clear sky and winds blowing at 13.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 34.5°F with overcast conditions and winds continuing up to a maximum speed of 14.6 mph. The low temperature earlier was recorded at 21.4°F. No precipitation is expected throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 27.3°F. The sky will clear progressively, and winds will decrease to around 5.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.
Residents are advised to prepare for a chilly day ahead and dress appropriately for cold and windy conditions.
Today's Details
High
35°F
Low
21°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
4.9 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
24°F · feels 12°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
5:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|35°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|50°F
|23°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
