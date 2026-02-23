2/22/26: Partly Cloudy Evening with a Chill at 28°F, Winds Up to 11 mph

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 28.4°F with winds blowing at 11.2 mph under partly cloudy skies. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, local temperatures peaked at 37.8°F while dropping to 27.9°F. The day featured overcast conditions and wind speeds reached up to 14.7 mph, with no precipitation occurring.

Tonight, the weather in Williamson County will remain mainly clear with temperatures expected to hold steady around the day’s low of 27.9°F. Wind speeds will be slightly lower, up to 13.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at zero percent.

Residents can anticipate stable weather conditions to continue with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 38°F Low 28°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 18°F Sunrise 6:25am Sunset 5:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 38°F 28°F Overcast Monday 34°F 20°F Overcast

