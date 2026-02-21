2/21/26: Overcast with a High of 59, Evening Cools to 45 with Light Winds

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 45.1°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 59°F, while the low was 34.9°F. Wind speeds peaked at 15.8 mph. Although there was a 29% chance of precipitation, the area experienced only light drizzle, with no significant accumulation.
Tonight, the low is expected to remain at 34.9°F with winds slowing to a maximum of 11.5 mph. The sky will stay predominantly overcast, and the chance of precipitation drops to 7%, indicating a dry night ahead.
Today's Details
High
59°F
Low
35°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
29% chance · 0 in
Now
45°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
5:34pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|59°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|34°F
|22°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
