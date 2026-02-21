Home Weather 2/21/26: Overcast Early, Moderate Drizzle Later, High 57, Low 34

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature registers at 46.6°F under overcast skies, with a mild wind blowing at 3.6 mph. The precipitation is currently recorded at zero inches.

Today, residents can expect cooler temperatures, with a high of 57.4°F and a noticeable drop to a low of 34°F by nighttime. Wind speeds could reach up to 16.4 mph during the day. Although the likelihood of precipitation is moderate at 29%, only a small amount (0.03 inches) of drizzle is anticipated. This light moderate drizzle should not significantly impact day-to-day activities.

Tonight, the temperature will remain consistent at a low of 34°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to a low 10% with continued overcast conditions, making significant rainfall unlikely.

Residents should plan for a cool day with potential brief periods of drizzle, and prepare for a chilly evening as temperatures dip further. Adjustments in outdoor activities or attire may be necessary to accommodate these conditions.

Today's Details

High
57°F
Low
34°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
29% chance · 0.03 in
Now
47°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
5:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 57°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 35°F 25°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

