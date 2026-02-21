2/21/26: Clear Skies and Mild at 57°F, Light Evening Drizzle Expected

At 1:47 PM in Williamson County, weather conditions show a temperature of 57°F under a clear sky, with a wind speed of 12.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.
Today’s temperature reached a high near 57.4°F and a low is expected at 34.3°F later tonight. Wind speeds could rise up to 14.1 mph. Although the day has remained largely dry with only a light drizzle noted and a total precipitation of 0.01 inches, the chance of precipitation was near 29%.
Tonight, the weather is forecasted to remain mostly clear with a minimal chance of light drizzle. The low will hover around 34.3°F with wind speeds decreasing slightly to approximately 11.6 mph. The probability of precipitation tonight drops to 5%.
It’s a gentle reminder to residents and travelers in Williamson County to dress accordingly during the cooler evening and night hours, while also staying updated on the changeable wind conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|57°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|34°F
|23°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
