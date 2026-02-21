Home Weather 2/21/26: Clear Skies and Mild at 57°F, Light Evening Drizzle Expected

2/21/26: Clear Skies and Mild at 57°F, Light Evening Drizzle Expected

At 1:47 PM in Williamson County, weather conditions show a temperature of 57°F under a clear sky, with a wind speed of 12.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today’s temperature reached a high near 57.4°F and a low is expected at 34.3°F later tonight. Wind speeds could rise up to 14.1 mph. Although the day has remained largely dry with only a light drizzle noted and a total precipitation of 0.01 inches, the chance of precipitation was near 29%.

Tonight, the weather is forecasted to remain mostly clear with a minimal chance of light drizzle. The low will hover around 34.3°F with wind speeds decreasing slightly to approximately 11.6 mph. The probability of precipitation tonight drops to 5%.

It’s a gentle reminder to residents and travelers in Williamson County to dress accordingly during the cooler evening and night hours, while also staying updated on the changeable wind conditions.

Today's Details

High
57°F
Low
34°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
29% chance · 0.01 in
Now
57°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
5:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 57°F 34°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 34°F 23°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

