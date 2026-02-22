2/21/26: Clear Night in Williamson County, Temperature at 37°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37.2°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 8.3 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 59°F and temperatures dropped to a low near 34.9°F. The wind peaked at 13.7 mph, but despite a 29% chance of precipitation, there was only a light drizzle and no measurable precipitation accumulated.

Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low temperature maintaining at approximately 34.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with gusts up to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 4%.

Residents should expect the overcast conditions to persist into the early hours but no significant weather disruptions are anticipated. This calm pattern offers a gentle close to the day with stable temperatures and minimal wind activity.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 35°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 29% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 5:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 59°F 35°F Drizzle: light Sunday 34°F 25°F Overcast

