2/20/26: Overcast Morning at 52°F, Light Drizzle Expected, High 66 Today

Currently in Williamson County at 4:50 AM, the temperature stands at 52°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at a gentle pace of 6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Looking ahead to the rest of today, the high is expected to reach 66.4°F while the low will drop to 43°F tonight. Wind speeds could increase, reaching up to 14.6 mph today with a light drizzle on the horizon. The chance of precipitation stands at 48% with a negligible total of 0.03 inches expected.
Tonight, the skies are set to clear, and temperatures will bottom out at 43°F. Winds will taper off slightly, maintaining a speed of up to 5.8 mph. The likelihood of rain decreases to 13%, promising a mostly dry and clearer night.
While the weather today involves mild winds and a chance for light rain, conditions will shift towards a clearer and calmer night, setting the stage for a fresher start tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|66°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|49°F
|31°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
