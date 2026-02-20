Home Weather 2/20/26: Overcast Morning at 52°F, Light Drizzle Expected, High 66 Today

Currently in Williamson County at 4:50 AM, the temperature stands at 52°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at a gentle pace of 6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Looking ahead to the rest of today, the high is expected to reach 66.4°F while the low will drop to 43°F tonight. Wind speeds could increase, reaching up to 14.6 mph today with a light drizzle on the horizon. The chance of precipitation stands at 48% with a negligible total of 0.03 inches expected.

Tonight, the skies are set to clear, and temperatures will bottom out at 43°F. Winds will taper off slightly, maintaining a speed of up to 5.8 mph. The likelihood of rain decreases to 13%, promising a mostly dry and clearer night.

While the weather today involves mild winds and a chance for light rain, conditions will shift towards a clearer and calmer night, setting the stage for a fresher start tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
43°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
48% chance · 0.03 in
Now
52°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
5:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 66°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

