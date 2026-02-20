2/20/26: Clear Sky, Light Drizzle Later, High 66 and Low 48

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 62.8°F with clear skies and a wind speed of 11.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures are expected to peak at 66.4°F with a low of 48°F tonight. Winds may reach up to 14.6 mph. Although the chance of precipitation is moderate at 48%, only a light drizzle accumulating to 0.03 inches is anticipated today.

Tonight, the sky will turn overcast with a decreased wind speed of up to 4.7 mph. While precipitation chances drop to 17%, it is unlikely that significant rainfall will occur.

Residents and visitors of Williamson County should prepare for minor fluctuations in weather conditions, particularly the shift to an overcast night. However, no severe weather warnings are currently in place.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 48°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 25% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 48% chance · 0.03 in Now 63°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 5:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 66°F 48°F Drizzle: light Saturday 48°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate

