2-20-21-2025 Cold Weather Advisory

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 35. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Cold Weather Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 132 PM CST Wed Feb 19 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-201000- /O.NEW.KOHX.CW.Y.0004.250221T0600Z-250221T1600Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.CW.Y.0003.250220T0600Z-250220T1600Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Coalmont, Centerville, Springfield, Lafayette, New Johnsonville, Kingston Springs, Smyrna, Lobelville, Carthage, McEwen, Goodlettsville, Clifton, Hendersonville, Shelbyville, Woodbury, Mount Juliet, Byrdstown, Manchester, Franklin, Smithville, Celina, Hartsville, Lewisburg, Clarksville, McMinnville, Spencer, Livingston, Pulaski, Lebanon, Columbia, Ashland City, South Carthage, Dickson, Crossville, Tennessee Ridge, Allardt, Sparta, Murfreesboro, Gordonsville, Cookeville, Linden, Erin, Hohenwald, Jamestown, Brentwood, Altamont, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, Tullahoma, Gallatin, La Vergne, Dover, Gainesboro, Waverly, and Nashville 132 PM CST Wed Feb 19 2025 ...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST THURSDAY... ...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 4 below expected. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 1 below expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Thursday. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight Thursday Night to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. Very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

