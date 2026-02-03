2/2/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 32.2

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 32.2°F. Winds are mild at 4 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, conditions reached a high of 47.3°F and dipped to a low of 27.7°F. Winds throughout the day were generally gentle, peaking at 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no significant precipitation occurring. The day featured mainly clear skies with some occurrences of fog.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 32°F. Wind speeds will remain subdued, with maximums around 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight, maintaining the dry conditions.

This concise report provides an accurate snapshot of current and anticipated weather conditions in Williamson County, with no severe weather alerts or warnings issued at this time.

Today's Details High 47°F Low 28°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 5:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 47°F 28°F Fog Tuesday 54°F 32°F Rain: slight Wednesday 35°F 26°F Fog Thursday 35°F 22°F Overcast Friday 53°F 28°F Clear sky Saturday 46°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 39°F 29°F Overcast

