2/2/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 32.2

photo by Donna Vissman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 32.2°F. Winds are mild at 4 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, conditions reached a high of 47.3°F and dipped to a low of 27.7°F. Winds throughout the day were generally gentle, peaking at 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no significant precipitation occurring. The day featured mainly clear skies with some occurrences of fog.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 32°F. Wind speeds will remain subdued, with maximums around 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight, maintaining the dry conditions.

This concise report provides an accurate snapshot of current and anticipated weather conditions in Williamson County, with no severe weather alerts or warnings issued at this time.

Today's Details

High
47°F
Low
28°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
5:15pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 47°F 28°F Fog
Tuesday 54°F 32°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 35°F 26°F Fog
Thursday 35°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 28°F Clear sky
Saturday 46°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 39°F 29°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

