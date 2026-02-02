2/2/26: Mainly Clear, Cold at 30°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Active

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 9 above.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.
A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee until noon CST today, with very cold wind chills expected to drop as low as 9 degrees above zero. Residents are advised to dress warmly to mitigate risks of hypothermia due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 29.5°F and winds at 4.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded over the night. Today, Groundhog Day, will experience chilly but mainly overcast conditions, with a high of 44.6°F and a low of 27.7°F. Winds could reach up to 8.5 mph with a negligible chance of precipitation at 2%.
Tonight, the sky is expected to clear, setting the stage for a chilly observation of whether the local groundhog will see its shadow — an amusing tradition that predicts either an early spring or extended winter. The temperature will dip to a low of 32.9°F, with lighter winds around 5.1 mph.
Overall, given both the advisory and the holiday folklore, it’s a notable day for weather-awareness, comfort precautions, and perhaps a bit of whimsical speculation about the weeks ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|45°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|49°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|35°F
|25°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|52°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|32°F
|22°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|33°F
|22°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
