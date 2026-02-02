2/2/26: Mainly Clear, Cold at 30°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Active

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 9 above.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-02-02T06:30:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee until noon CST today, with very cold wind chills expected to drop as low as 9 degrees above zero. Residents are advised to dress warmly to mitigate risks of hypothermia due to prolonged exposure to the cold.

As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 29.5°F and winds at 4.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded over the night. Today, Groundhog Day, will experience chilly but mainly overcast conditions, with a high of 44.6°F and a low of 27.7°F. Winds could reach up to 8.5 mph with a negligible chance of precipitation at 2%.

Tonight, the sky is expected to clear, setting the stage for a chilly observation of whether the local groundhog will see its shadow — an amusing tradition that predicts either an early spring or extended winter. The temperature will dip to a low of 32.9°F, with lighter winds around 5.1 mph.

Overall, given both the advisory and the holiday folklore, it’s a notable day for weather-awareness, comfort precautions, and perhaps a bit of whimsical speculation about the weeks ahead.

Today's Details

High
45°F
Low
28°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
5:15pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 45°F 28°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 33°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 35°F 25°F Fog
Thursday 37°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 32°F 22°F Mainly clear
Sunday 33°F 22°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

