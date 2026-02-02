2/2/26: Mainly Clear, Cold at 30°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Active

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 9 above. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee until noon CST today, with very cold wind chills expected to drop as low as 9 degrees above zero. Residents are advised to dress warmly to mitigate risks of hypothermia due to prolonged exposure to the cold.

As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 29.5°F and winds at 4.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded over the night. Today, Groundhog Day, will experience chilly but mainly overcast conditions, with a high of 44.6°F and a low of 27.7°F. Winds could reach up to 8.5 mph with a negligible chance of precipitation at 2%.

Tonight, the sky is expected to clear, setting the stage for a chilly observation of whether the local groundhog will see its shadow — an amusing tradition that predicts either an early spring or extended winter. The temperature will dip to a low of 32.9°F, with lighter winds around 5.1 mph.

Overall, given both the advisory and the holiday folklore, it’s a notable day for weather-awareness, comfort precautions, and perhaps a bit of whimsical speculation about the weeks ahead.

Today's Details High 45°F Low 28°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 5:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 45°F 28°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 33°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 35°F 25°F Fog Thursday 37°F 23°F Overcast Friday 52°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 32°F 22°F Mainly clear Sunday 33°F 22°F Overcast

