2/2/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 42°F, Wind Light

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 42.1°F. The wind is mild at 3.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 47.3°F and dipped to a low of 27.7°F. The day remained clear, with maximum wind speeds up to 6.6 mph. Fog was noted in the morning, but no significant precipitation occurred, reflecting a mere 2% precipitation chance.

For tonight, clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to lower to around 32.5°F. Winds will remain light, at a maximum of 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain negligible at 0%.

This report captures the essential weather details for Williamson County and applies for the evening of the reported date.

Today's Details

High
47°F
Low
28°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
5:15pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 47°F 28°F Fog
Tuesday 49°F 32°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 36°F 26°F Fog
Thursday 37°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 29°F Clear sky
Saturday 45°F 29°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 30°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

