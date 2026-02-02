2/2/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 42°F, Wind Light

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 42.1°F. The wind is mild at 3.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 47.3°F and dipped to a low of 27.7°F. The day remained clear, with maximum wind speeds up to 6.6 mph. Fog was noted in the morning, but no significant precipitation occurred, reflecting a mere 2% precipitation chance.

For tonight, clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to lower to around 32.5°F. Winds will remain light, at a maximum of 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain negligible at 0%.

This report captures the essential weather details for Williamson County and applies for the evening of the reported date.

Today's Details High 47°F Low 28°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 5:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 47°F 28°F Fog Tuesday 49°F 32°F Rain: slight Wednesday 36°F 26°F Fog Thursday 37°F 23°F Overcast Friday 53°F 29°F Clear sky Saturday 45°F 29°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 30°F Overcast

