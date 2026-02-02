2/2/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 42°F, Wind Light

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 42.1°F. The wind is mild at 3.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 47.3°F and dipped to a low of 27.7°F. The day remained clear, with maximum wind speeds up to 6.6 mph. Fog was noted in the morning, but no significant precipitation occurred, reflecting a mere 2% precipitation chance.
For tonight, clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to lower to around 32.5°F. Winds will remain light, at a maximum of 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain negligible at 0%.
This report captures the essential weather details for Williamson County and applies for the evening of the reported date.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|47°F
|28°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|49°F
|32°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|36°F
|26°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|29°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|45°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|47°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
