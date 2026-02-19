Home Weather 2/19/26: Partly Cloudy and Breezy, 65.5°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 65.5°F. Wind speeds are currently at 13 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

The high for today is projected to reach 68.9°F with the lowest temperature being 58.1°F early this morning. Winds could go up to 13.4 mph, and despite the lack of rain so far, there is a 29% chance of precipitation today. Conditions are expected to remain overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 61.5°F with continuing overcast skies. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, with maximum speeds reaching up to 11.3 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight drops to 19%.

Currently, there are no specific weather warnings or advisories issued for Williamson County. Residents should expect mild and cloudy weather conditions to persist into the evening.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
58°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
2.7 (Low)
Precip
29% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:29am
Sunset
5:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 69°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 63°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

