2/19/26: Overcast Evening, 64.8°F After 70.5°F High Today

Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 64.8°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 8.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the county saw a high of 70.5°F and a low of 58.1°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 14.1 mph. The chance of precipitation was 29%, but no rainfall occurred. Cloudy skies dominated throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly drop to a low of 63.9°F, with overcast skies continuing. Winds will remain moderate, peaking at about 11.4 mph. The probability of rain remains low at 19%.

Residents and visitors should plan for consistent overcast conditions with mild temperatures and light breezes continuing into the night.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
58°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
2.7 (Low)
Precip
29% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:29am
Sunset
5:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 71°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

