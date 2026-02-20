2/19/26: Overcast Evening, 64.8°F After 70.5°F High Today

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 64.8°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 8.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the county saw a high of 70.5°F and a low of 58.1°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 14.1 mph. The chance of precipitation was 29%, but no rainfall occurred. Cloudy skies dominated throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly drop to a low of 63.9°F, with overcast skies continuing. Winds will remain moderate, peaking at about 11.4 mph. The probability of rain remains low at 19%.
Residents and visitors should plan for consistent overcast conditions with mild temperatures and light breezes continuing into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|71°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|63°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter