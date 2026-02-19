2/19/26: Overcast Early Morning at 59.9°F, Heavy Rain Expected Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 59.9°F with winds blowing at 7.8 mph and no precipitation reported. The skies are mostly overcast.

Later today, conditions are expected to change slightly as the high reaches up to 70.9°F with wind speeds increasing to as much as 17.5 mph. Although the chance of precipitation stands at 29%, the total expected rainfall could amount to about 0.62 inches, indicating the possibility of heavy rain.

Tonight, the thermometer is forecasted to drop to a low of 63.5°F. The wind will continue to be a factor, with speeds reaching up to 15.6 mph. Skies are expected to remain overcast and the chance of precipitation will slightly decrease to 28%.

Residents are advised to be prepared for the shifting conditions, particularly the expected heavy rainfall today which can lead to slick roads and reduced visibility. Keep an eye on the skies and stay updated with the latest forecasts as the day progresses.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 59°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 29% chance · 0.62 in Now 60°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:29am Sunset 5:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 71°F 59°F Rain: heavy Friday 63°F 43°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

