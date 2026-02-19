2/19/26: Overcast Day With Highs of 70.5, Calming to Cool Evening at 60.6

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 66.7°F. The wind is blowing at 7.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 70.5°F and the lowest was 58.1°F. Winds reached as high as 14.1 mph, although the chance of precipitation was relatively low at 29%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the skies will remain overcast with a low expected around 60.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly, gusting up to 10.1 mph. The chance of precipitation is also low, poised at 19%.

Residents should expect similar overcast conditions to persist without significant weather disruptions or official weather warnings to note.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 58°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 29% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:29am Sunset 5:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 71°F 58°F Overcast Friday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: light

