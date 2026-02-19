2/18/26: Overcast Evening with Mild 60°F, Light Drizzle Expected Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a temperature of 60.6°F. The wind is blowing at a mild 4.6 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, the high reached 61°F with winds peaking at 14.3 mph. Despite a 40% chance of precipitation, only 0.11 inches of moderate drizzle were recorded. Temperatures stayed close to the day’s highs, dropping only slightly to a low of 58.8°F.

For tonight, the temperature is expected to slightly decrease with a forecasted low of 59.7°F. Winds are anticipated to remain gentle at up to 6.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation persists at 40%, with light drizzle anticipated.

There are currently no official weather warnings issued for Williamson County. Residents should expect mild and slightly damp conditions to continue into the late evening hours.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 59°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 40% chance · 0.11 in Now 61°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 5:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 61°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 68°F 57°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email