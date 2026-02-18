2/18/26: Overcast and Chilly with Slight Rain, Highs Around 60

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is cloudy with a temperature of 60.4°F. Winds are blowing at 10.7 mph and no precipitation has been recorded at this time. The skies remain overcast, as the temperature hit today’s high of 60.4°F earlier.

Looking ahead, today’s temperature will not significantly deviate, maintaining a high near 60.4°F and dropping to a low of 58.8°F. Winds could reach up to 14.3 mph. There is a 35% chance of light rain, with expected precipitation totaling around 0.16 inches throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is predicted to stay mild, cooling slightly to a low of 59.2°F. Winds will ease to around 7.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 35%, with conditions likely leading to light drizzle.

Residents should carry an umbrella if venturing outdoors and drive cautiously as roads may be slick. Keep tuned to local updates for any changes to the weather forecast.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 59°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 35% chance · 0.16 in Now 60°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 5:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 60°F 59°F Rain: slight Thursday 69°F 58°F Rain: heavy

